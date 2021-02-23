Another day, another argument on social media by women close to King Von. The rapper lost his life back in November during a reported altercation with Quando Rondo's entourage in Atlanta, and since that time, Von has been at the center of several arguments online. They often involve his half-sister, Kayla B, or Asian Da Brat, someone who regularly tributes the late rapper. The latter was back at it, this time with a woman named Jamiyah as they squabbled over who Von wanted more while throwing around allegations.

Jamiyah tweeted about sneaking around with Von before she and Asian Doll became embroiled in their spat. "I GOT 50k , a ring & a HOUSE," wrote the rapper. "[And] him." Jamiyah refuted her claims. "Von didn't give yo ass no 50k ! Stop the cap!!! If he got you a ring you would have been posted it & you got your own house [crying emojis]... Stop stunting for yours fans Girlll he left you!!!!" Von's ex wasn't letting up.

"Even tho i never took a plan b u had to get abortions and crackers" Jamiyah tweeted, adding "Didn't even want a baby by you was scared it was gone be ugly [crying laughing emojis]." Asian Doll retorted, "I ain't want a baby cause I ain't no dummy P*ssy too good fasho I GIT CUFFED & WIFE within 2days of knowing him [crying emoji] baby would've been beautiful fasho."

"Tweet about that n*gga who passed away that cuff that weak ass p*ssy leave mines alone he ain't cuff that weak Sh*t," replied Doll. "Lil Chlamydiaaaaaaaa." Jamiyah struck back by saying, "If my p*ssy weak why he kept cheating on you [crying laughing emoji] STUPID MAN." We don't suspect that this is the end of the back-and-forth. Swipe below to check out more from their exchange.