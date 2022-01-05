Things got testy on the Fresh & Fit Podcast during Asian Doll's visit and the rapper has returned with some commentary about the tense moment. We previously reported on Asian Doll walking out of the Fresh & Fit Podcast after she and host Amrou Fudl, better known as Myron Gaines, engaged in a back and forth that is being debated on social media after a clip of the exchange went viral.

In the video, a woman is seen whispering to Asian Doll as others were talking, and an irate Gaines checks the woman, telling her it was the fifth time he told her not to have side conversations. She quickly apologized, but Asian Doll didn't like the way he approached the situation.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

It seems she half-jokingly, half-seriously called Gaines "mean" and it didn't sit well. The two shaded one another before Gaines told her to get off of his show, and while the rapper was initially defiant, as the disrespect continued, Asian Doll decided to make an exit. Gaines would go on to say he didn't even know who Asian Doll was, adding that he knows of King Von and didn't need to become familiar with the late rapper's girlfriend.

Those who have defended Doll have stated that they don't believe Gaines would have spoken to a man the same way, while others who support Gaines believe his actions were justified. After the clip circulated, Asian Doll returned with added commentary.

"I was so calm yesterday cause I knew what he was tryna do," the rapper tweeted. "Mr. Freddy cougar was Finna get beat down elm street off camera I’m thankful for the growth & self control & im happy I defended another black woman cause he was treating her sooooo bad ugh !" Doll also retweeted others who spoke out in her defense, including fellow rapper Cuban Doll, but it doesn't look like Asian Doll was happy with XXL.

Check it out below.