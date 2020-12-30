This year is nothing short of AWFUL. The rap game and hip hop culture have suffered countless losses and left us all grieving their artistry and various contributions to our lives. Only The Family's King Von senseless murder occurred last month and his ex-girlfriend Asian Doll has shared her bereavement with us all.

Folks have mentioned their concern for Asian Doll when she took to socials to show her appreciation for Von, but she's told fans that she is alright and just misses her best friend. She even shut down DJ Akademiks' claim that she might be suicidal after she tweeted, "I will go somewhere real soon & find peace within myself I can't stop thinking about it because I'm really finna.............go."

For the record, Asian Doll is not contemplating taking her life but is just going through the motions of suddenly losing a loved one. On Instagram, she shared a photo of her, and Von captioned, "Me & My Mean Ass Baby Daddy."

If you are a fan of Asian Doll, you know she lost two children with Von, which might explain the comment section under her photo. One commenter said, "Baby Daddy?" while another defends Doll and writes, "Don’t y’all start that 'that’s not ya baby daddy', 'you not pregnant' she miscarried two of his kids. That’s her baby daddy."

For Christmas, Asian Doll gave Von's children 7 thousand dollars. Despite the negative backlash she's been receiving from the internet for not being in a relationship with Von at the time of his passing, she's making an effort to maintain a relationship with Von's family.

We wish Asian Doll all the best during these trying times. Rip King Von.