Ashoka's New Video For "What's The Vibes?" Compliments The Song Perfectly

Ashoka remains one of the most criminally slept-on artists out there. The New York-based artist has been bubbling for a minute, releasing his stellar new project Through The Fire at the end of the summer and, today, he's re-upping with a brand new video for one of the stand-outs.

The second track on the EP, "what's the vibes?" has just earned some sleek new visuals courtesy of Lonestar. The vibe fits the song perfectly, showing Ashoka getting close to a few different women, keeping his options open. He hits the beach and sips some coconut juice, always keeping his eye on the beauty surrounding him.

She wanted to know the vibes? Here you go. Ashoka is happy to provide.

"what's the vibes?" was originally released in January.

Watch the brand new video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Titles do not determine vitals

As much as you're showing your true colors, no vitiligo

We be goin' dumb, we go stupid

I would never make you look stupid

Cupid ain't shoot me, I shot Cupid

'Cause fallin' in love has been a nuisance