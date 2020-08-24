Ashoka Releases His New EP "Through The Fire"

Ashoka has been hustling for a minute, representing the different sounds of New York and coming through with a number of one-off singles and projects over the years. Most recently, he's been pushing the remix of his single "Through The Fire" and, while promoting the track, he must have been inspired because he has just delivered his most recent body of work, also titled Through The Fire, with nine new songs.

The new EP arrived last week with a sole feature from Phay. It shows Ashoka at his best, exploring new vibes and getting his name out further.

Listen to the project below and let us know if you're rocking with it. You can check out more from Ashoka here.

Tracklist:

1. Up

2. what's the vibes?

3. Somebody's Daughter

4. Through The Fire (Remix) [feat. Phay]

5. Energy (Interlude)

6. Waved

7. Immortal Vibes

8. Regular Days

9. Fireworks