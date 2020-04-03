Ashanti's little sister Kenashia "Shia" Douglas is a public figure herself, keeping nearly 200,000 followers entertained on a daily basis with her regular social activity. Celebrating her thirty-first birthday this week, Shia decided to look back on all that has happened in her life to transform her into the woman she is today. Not all of it was pretty, and she was brave enough to let the public in on those moments too.

Shia took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday, sharing a video of all the transformative moments in her life, from the moment she was born to her thirty-first year. After the one-minute mark, things turn dark.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Showing off a baby bump and a sonogram, Shia speaks of sacrifice and heartache before photos flash on the screen that show her with a black eye and a bloody mouth. Since Douglas does not have any children, this would also be her official reveal that she had a miscarriage, suggesting that domestic abuse played a part in the loss of her baby.

It takes a lot of courage to share something like this so let's all send love and light her way. Watch the video below and send her a nice message in the comments.

