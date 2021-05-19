A quick scroll down the “Foolish” singer-songwriter’s Instagram shows she has been thoroughly enjoying the decreased travel restrictions. Following plenty of photos Ashanti chose to share from her April trip with friends to Cancun, the star headed to Kenya for the month of May.

One of Ashanti’s stops was the IG-famous Giraffe Sanctuary in Nairobi. In her latest photo shared on Monday, Ashanti holds a smile and model-esque pose while feeding a giraffe with her bare hand, as the giraffe's neck swoops down in front of her for an impressive view. She wears a For the Stars Fashion House sheer long yellow gown, elevated by sequins and a high leg slit.

Hip hop Blogger @itzbitzkitt commented “U brave Sis” and @pjkev commented “You been everywhere” to which the star responded, "lol yolo." The photo has accumulated over 200,000 likes in one day due its aesthetic and awe-provoking qualities.

Last week, the star also shared shots from another photoshoot at Nairobi National Park, highlighting even more of her vacation. In one, she poses in a Chanel shirt and Dior pants among the gorgeous landscape of trees along a trail.

While she is on vacay, for now, Ashanti was hard at work earlier in the year. She released her single “2:35 (I want u)” in January with the #iwantyouchallenge. With the upcoming 20th anniversary of her debut album coming in 2022, too, she hinted at the production of new music on her Instagram. In early May, she posted a picture of her at a New York recording studio, The Mix Palace.

Check out Ashanti's Nairobi adventures, including her giraffe friend, below.