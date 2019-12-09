Ashanti stopped by the Andy Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live! and demonstrated why she is a boss with a capital "B." The singer was a guest on his show, alongside Eva Marcille, who both answered questions during the after-show. One person wrote in asking Ashanti whether or not Nelly had paid her back the money that he owed her. Ashanti instantly cleared the air saying that he never actually owed her anything. Then Andy asked if their relationship is "good now" or "cordial" to which Ashanti reveals that she "honestly hasn't seen him since we broke up. Which is crazy." In response, Andy jokes, "well let's bring him out, everybody! just kidding." Marcille and Ashanti then go into hysterics laughing.



Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After Andy asks Eva a question it's Ashanti's turn again and he goes for the gossip but the Foolish singer shuts him down hard. A fan wrote in asking Ashanti how she feels about Irv Gotti speaking to Wendy Williams about their past affair. Then, the music industry vet replied the best way one can, "I feel like... I have a single out called 'Pretty Little Thing' featuring Afro B, it's so hot. I'm on two tours this year, one in the U.S., one in the U.K, you know, movie coming out this Saturday, you know, I'm very excited."

Even Andy had to give her props for how she dodged his question. Check out the clip below.