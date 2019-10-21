ASAP Rocky just posted a picture on Instagram to celebrate one of his mob member's birthday, ASAP Ferg. He just turned 31 years old. Rocky celebrated his friend and wrote, ''HAPPY BDAY TO MY BROTHER @asapferg LOVE YOU 2DEATH!!!'' and the birthday boy responded in the comments, ''I appreciate you my brother.''

ASAP Ferg was actually the ASAP crew's designer and jeweler at some point. Now, he's onto bigger and better things. The track that pushed him into the mainstream scene was ''Plane Jane,'' among other songs and features. The ASAP brothers are really close, and no matter how much we try to pin them against each other they will always have each other's backs. The ASAP crew, as a whole, is pretty much respected in the industry. They don't succeed without bringing the others along, which is why they're admired by many groups in hip-hop today.

In other ASAP related news, Rocky has been hinting at the next album title, which is possibly titled All Smiles. During his performance on Like A Version, Rocky covered Otis Redding's ''(Sittin' On) The Dock Of The Bay'' while flaunting merchandise related to the possible title, including a watch, a bandana and such. Will ASAP Ferg have a verse in the new album? We have yet to find out, but we'll surely keep you posted. For now, Ferg is planning a U.S tour, starting November 7th. You can buy your tickets here.