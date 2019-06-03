When it comes to Harlem’s most exquisitely well-turned-out crew since Dispet, the delegation of labour has been relatively well-established. Built around the manifesto of “Always Strive And Prosper,” the A$AP Mob have remained at the forefront ever since the release of Rocky’s Live.Love.Asap way back when in 2011. With Rocky acting as its main exponent and the dearly missed Yams as its spiritual guru, this ingrained hierarchy hasn’t been particularly conducive to new stars blossoming from within its ranks. Blessed with more natural charisma than most, the household name of Rocky has cast a lumbering shadow that few have successfully outran. Barring the mob-affiliated Playboi Carti, countless promising MC’s have been inadvertently left to languish on the sidelines rather than making the same strides into the mainstream as their superstar leader. But in spite of taking a vastly different route from Carti, if any man serves as ASAP Mob’s underboss, it’s the “Hood Pope” himself ASAP Ferg. Criminally underrated since the jump, Rocky’s high-school friend has served as the capo to his godfather since the group rose to prominence. Equally capable of flexing his impeccable style or asserting his street credentials depending on what’s called for, the man behind Trap Lord, Still Striving and a host of other projects seldom fails to impress whether he’s popping up as a featured artist or taking centerstage.

Rocky - Christopher Jue/Getty Images, Ferg - Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

No stranger to rapping alongside Flacko, what merits further investigation is if Ferg’s position as Rocky’s right hand is entirely fair or if he’s more than capable of outdoing him. As a way to accurately explore this hypothesis, we’ve turned them from co-conspirators into competitors on wax to determine who’s got the best of these exchanges across their shared discography. While there’s innumerable tracks to pick from, we’ve opted to go for what we believe to be the ten most essential from either Ferg or Rocky’s projects and the Mob’s joint efforts. Now that the preamble and disclaimers have been laid out, let’s delve in…