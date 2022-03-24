After looking for the perfect partner for his whiskey endeavor, ASAP Rocky has found his match with the launch of Mercer + Prince.

Rocky shared a statement about that new blended Canadian whiskey, which marks a partnership with Global Brand Equities and E. & J. Gallo. "I've wanted to launch a whisky for a few years, but it was difficult to find partners willing to innovate to the level I envisioned," he said. "Fortunately, I found those partners in Global Brand Equities and Gallo. I have been learning about whisky from all over the world for the past decade and wanted to defy the rules to create something unique while honoring and respecting industry traditions."

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images

While the quality of the whiskey is important, the TESTING artist has also put great effort into the appearance of the bottle. The bottle is designed to allow one cup to be placed atop each end, so the bottle can be displayed horizontally and vertically. "The bottle I designed is made to connect with the contemporary consumer, "he explained. "Mercer + Prince is smooth in taste, disruptive in packaging, and close to my heart in name. It's accessible to all and appeals to a diverse audience, which was very important to me."

As far as taste, Mercer + Prince is aged in American white oak barrels for four years and blended in Canada. The whiskey opens up with notes of fruits, whiskey undertones, and additional notes of vanilla and caramel.

Fans can get their hands on a bottle starting Thursday (March 24) and will be available for retail purchase this summer.

