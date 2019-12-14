This was a huge week in gaming. During The Game Awards, Microsoft unveiled a new Xbox console, stealing most of the headlines, so you might not have seen the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack reveal. In a new video, CD Projekt Red announced that the game will feature music from a number of noteworthy musicians.

On the hip-hop side of things, in the video are A$AP Rocky and Run The Jewels. “Even in the dystopian future, hard rap lives on. We want to provide you with the soundtrack for f*cking sh*t up," brags Killer Mike and El-P of Run The Jewels. Singer-songwriter Grimes will play a large role in the game as, in addition to lending her music to the soundtrack, she will be voicing an in-game character named Lizzy Wizzy.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of 2020. It was first announced back in 2012, with an initial teaser trailer coming in 2013; however, a follow-up trailer was not released until E3 2018. According to ICOPartners, the game received the highest amount of media coverage for any game from E3 2019.

CD Projekt Red is known for The Witcher series, of which, the third installment is generally considered one of the best games of the decade. Netflix is also releasing a TV series inspired by the games.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on April 16, 2020.