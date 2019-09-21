Nike and Cactus Plant Flea Market apparently have a collection of Air More Uptempo-inspired Air Force 1 Lows in the works, and a number of artists have already gotten their hands on them.

ASAP Bari first previewed a white leather colorway about a week ago, and a few days later Travis Scott stepped out in a similarly styled pair. The latest rapper to lace up the CPFM Air Force 1 Low was ASAP Rocky, who took to instagram to share the first photos of a black colorway.

Just like Bari's white colorway, Rocky's AF1s feature "AIR FLEA" spelled out across both sneakers in the bubbly Air More Uptempo style font.

CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low/ASAP Rocky

Release details have not yet been announced, though it is believed the latest CPFM x Nike project will be up for grabs sometime this Fall. It also remains to be seen just how many colorways are in the works, and whether or not they'll be customizable like the recently released Blazer Mid collab.

Continue scrolling for a closer look at the black version, and click here to preview the white pair.

CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low/ASAP Rocky