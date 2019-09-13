Cactus Plant Flea Market has really burst onto the scene in recent months with exclusive Nike sneaker collabs such as the VaporMax 2019 that debuted in May and the customizable Blazer Mid from just a few weeks ago.

Next up for the two brands is an exclusive Air Force 1 Low, as first previewed on instagram by ASAP Bari. The CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low pulls design cues from the classic Nike Air More Uptempo, featuring bold, bubble text stamped across the white leather upper.

Release details have not yet been announced, though it is believed the latest CPFM x Nike project will be up for grabs sometime this Fall. It also remains to be seen if the kicks will be customizable like the recently released Blazer Mid collab.

Check out Bari's special edition "AIR FLEA" colorway embedded below, and stay tuned for updates.

CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low/@Younglord