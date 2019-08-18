Nike and Cactus Plant Flea Market are teaming up for another special edition sneaker collab, following up the wildly popular Nike x CPFM VaporMax 2019 that debuted back in May.

This time around, the Nike Blazer Mid serves as the silhouette, featuring a patchwork of fabrics such as loose knit, quilted, fleece and synthetic suede. According to Nike, "the general vibe channels the type of patchwork or crocheted blankets one might find at a flea market."

Most importantly, consumers will be given the ability to customize their pair through Nike's "By You" platform.

Per Nike:

"On the multi-textured tan base color, selections for the eye-stay, lace and Swoosh can be made independently on the right and left shoes. This means one could stay the course and keep both the same, or identify a different personality for each. Either way, CPFM's unique upper articulation grants a subtle asymmetry."

The Nike Blazer CPFM Sponge By You launches on the Nike by You builder August 27. Check out some additional images below.

