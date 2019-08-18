The Nike Blazer CPFM Sponge By You set to drop on August 27.
Nike and Cactus Plant Flea Market are teaming up for another special edition sneaker collab, following up the wildly popular Nike x CPFM VaporMax 2019 that debuted back in May.
This time around, the Nike Blazer Mid serves as the silhouette, featuring a patchwork of fabrics such as loose knit, quilted, fleece and synthetic suede. According to Nike, "the general vibe channels the type of patchwork or crocheted blankets one might find at a flea market."
Most importantly, consumers will be given the ability to customize their pair through Nike's "By You" platform.
Per Nike:
"On the multi-textured tan base color, selections for the eye-stay, lace and Swoosh can be made independently on the right and left shoes. This means one could stay the course and keep both the same, or identify a different personality for each. Either way, CPFM's unique upper articulation grants a subtle asymmetry."
The Nike Blazer CPFM Sponge By You launches on the Nike by You builder August 27. Check out some additional images below.