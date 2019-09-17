Cactus Plant Flea Market has yet another Nike sneaker collaboration in the works - this time taking on the iconic Air Force 1 Low silhouette.

Official details regarding the release have not yet been announced but we've already got a taste for what to expect thanks to images from ASAP Bari and, most recently, Travis Scott.

La Flame took to social media on Monday to share his special edition pair which also features an all-white, leather build equipped with bulbous Air More Uptempo-styled lettering.

Unlike Bari's pair, which was highlighted by "AIR FLEA" detailing, Travis' CPFM x AF1 Low features, “SUNSHINE” and “AIR” spelled out across the two shoes. Another subtle difference between the two is the red outline around "AIR FLEA," whereas the Cactus Jack rendition includes a reflective trim.

Scroll down for a look at the collaborative kicks and stay tuned for release details.

CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low/TravisScott

