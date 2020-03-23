A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator have one of hip-hop's most hilarious friendships and, even though they're not able to hang out in self-quarantine together, they have been social distancing over the phone.

This weekend, the two creative rappers hopped on an Instagram Live phone call to keep themselves entertained. A$AP Rocky invited Felicia The Goat onto his stream but when Tyler was getting weird with him, asking to see what he was wearing, things ended abruptly.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Right off the bat, the two laugh about Tyler's goofy ways before the rapper asks A$AP Rocky about his 'fit. "What you wearing?" asked Tyler. "Yo bro, chill out!" responded Flacko, commencing the back-and-forth. "Come on bro, it ain't even been a minute yet and you already going crazy. Relax your limbs, man."

"I'm... lonely," said Tyler with a big smile on his face before reiterating his initial request to see A$AP Rocky's ensemble. The rapper refused and hung up on him, leaving Tyler more hollow than ever before. Sad times.

All A$AP Rocky wanted was to hear a snippet of what Tyler, The Creator had been working on in the studio but, unfortunately, it never came about. Maybe, if he would have complied and shown off the 'fit, we would all have heard some fresh vibes from the artist. Next time... *sigh*