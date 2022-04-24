Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are returning to business as usual. Before things got chaotic for the couple earlier this month (to say the very least), they were frequently spotted out and about, grabbing dinner at the best restaurants the country has to offer while looking as stylish as ever.

According to TMZ, Saturday night (April 23rd) saw the pair step out on the town for the first time since the "F*ckin' Problems" hitmaker's LAX arrest last week, due to his alleged involvement in a Hollywood shooting back in November of 2021.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The expecting parents kept their looks mostly neutral in colour, with Rocky pairing grey jeans, complete with funky white designs with a matching hoodie and a handful of colourful accessories around his neck, wrist, and waist.

BadGalRiRi opted to keep it classic in black and white, keeping the buttons on her layered tops open to expose a bralette underneath, as well as her rapidly growing baby bump. On her legs, she pulled on a pair of black and silver sparkly striped shorts, showing off her sunkissed skin from her recent baecation to Barbados.

Just a few days ago, it was reported that the 34-year-old had to cancel her baby shower following her man's arrest. "Rihanna was very, very upset and stressed by Rocky's arrest. It's not the best time for her to be on such an emotional rollercoaster," sources said at the time.





Luckily, they were able to host a smaller get-together with family and friends at the "SOS" singer's favourite Santa Monica spot, Giorgio Baldi, last night in celebration of their forthcoming bundle of joy's arrival.

It remains unclear when Rihanna's due date is, but now that we know she's in her third trimester, we're already eagerly waiting to hear what name the couple bestows upon their baby; tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

[Via]