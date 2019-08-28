A$AP Rocky is out and about enjoying his freedom to the fullest. Unfortunately, Russell Simmons is doing the same. Simmons disappeared to Bali after being accused of sexual misconduct - including rape - by more than 10 women. The Def Jam founder may have fled there in order to secure immunity from these charges, since the Indonesian island has no extradition treaty with the US. However, Simmons has resurfaced from his retreat, being spotted in the Hamptons and now Manhattan.

Page Six reported that they were both Rocky and Russell were spotted at the Meatpacking district restaurant and nightlife hotspot, Catch, on Sunday night. Although, they did not arrive together. Neither of these hip hop figures were spotted at the MTV VMAs that were held in Newark that same night, so it seems they opted to go out on the town instead.

Page Six's source did not share any info on who the Babushka Boi was dining with, but one could guess that it was his new Brazilian model girlfriend, Daiane Sodré, who he's been seen getting touchy with all around NYC recently. If this were the case, it may have resulted in an uncomfortable scenario, since Rocky's ex-girlfriend, Chanel Iman, was ALSO chilling at Catch. She was accompanied by New York Giants running-back, Saquon Barkley, who is the teammate of Iman's husband, Sterling Shepard. Although, Rocky and Iman broke up many years ago, back in 2014, so it's likely that the two were able to maturely and amicably greet each other. Page Six did report that some of these famous parties ended up mingling.