A$AP Rocky & Kanye West's "Jukebox Joints" Was One Of The Most Insane Moments On "AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP"

Despite his tenure in Hip-Hop, A$AP Rocky has one of the more concise discographies of his contemporaries. His debut studio album LONG.LIVE.A$AP arrived to critical acclaim and commercial success in 2013, and as we inch closer and closer to the 10-year anniversary of his seminal album, A$AP fans have only gotten two more albums, 2015's AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP and 2018's TESTING, from the Harlem rapper. Still, Rocky's sophomore album remains the pinnacle of his catalog.

Although the album came packaged with numerous eye-catching features and a ridiculous number of guest appearances from Rocky's then-mystery collaborator Joe Fox, one track stood out more than most: "Jukebox Joints" with Kanye West.

Featuring Joe Fox and Kanye West, "Jukebox Joints" was a soulful album cut that was split into two distinct parts. During the first half of the song, Rocky flexes his fashion prowess, and once the beat switches, both he and Kanye deliver spirited and highly quotable back-to-back verses.

In honor of AT.LONG.LAST.A$AP's six-year anniversary, revisit A$AP Rocky's sophomore studio album by rewatching the music video for "Jukebox Joints" below. Let us know in the comments if you think that A.L.L.A. aged well or poorly.

Quotable Lyrics

Okay, let's get past all the swag trapping and fashion talking

You want that take it to gats or keep it in rapping talking

They rap impulsive, get embarrassed, it actually happens often

You my son like my last abortion, I'm just laughing off it

I changed rap, pushed fashion forward, yeah, I'm that important

You jack my style, she jack me off, and y'all both acting awkward?