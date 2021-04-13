Sauce Walka Enlists A$AP Rocky On "ASAP Sauce"

Sauce Walka has been unveiling project after project this past week. In a matter of days, the rapper shared four projects including God Of Texas. Though he kept the majority of features within his inner circle on all four projects, God Of Texas did include a highly anticipated collaboration with Harlem's own, A$AP Rocky. Together, the pair deliver an eerie yet luxurious banger where they detail their fashion fetishes, as you could only expect from Rocky.

The collaboration should come as no surprise since Rocky's appreciation for Houston culture has been well-documented. The pair were previously spotted shooting a music video which built anticipation for a collaboration. Even with the amount of influence that came from Houston, Sauce Walka offered praise during an interview last year for always giving credit where it's due.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

You ain't even gang, how you got thug ties?

You don't even bang, how you got blood ties?

Man, fuck it, man, he ain't up in my bloodline