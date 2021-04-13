mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Sauce Walka Enlists A$AP Rocky On "ASAP Sauce"

Aron A.
April 13, 2021 17:01
836 Views
71
6
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

ASAP Sauce
Sauce Walka Feat. A$AP Rocky

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A$AP Rocky takes a trip to Houston on Sauce Walka's "God Of Texas."


Sauce Walka has been unveiling project after project this past week. In a matter of days, the rapper shared four projects including God Of Texas. Though he kept the majority of features within his inner circle on all four projects, God Of Texas did include a highly anticipated collaboration with Harlem's own, A$AP Rocky. Together, the pair deliver an eerie yet luxurious banger where they detail their fashion fetishes, as you could only expect from Rocky.

The collaboration should come as no surprise since Rocky's appreciation for Houston culture has been well-documented. The pair were previously spotted shooting a music video which built anticipation for a collaboration. Even with the amount of influence that came from Houston, Sauce Walka offered praise during an interview last year for always giving credit where it's due.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
You ain't even gang, how you got thug ties?
You don't even bang, how you got blood ties?
Man, fuck it, man, he ain't up in my bloodline

Sauce Walka
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  1
  6
  836
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sauce Walka A$AP Rocky
6 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Sauce Walka Enlists A$AP Rocky On "ASAP Sauce"
71
6
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject