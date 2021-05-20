A$AP Rocky has been keeping it relatively low-key since the release of 2018's Testing, a highly experimental project that left fans divided despite undeniable high points like "Fukk Sleep" and "Praise The Lord." For his upcoming album All $miles, many have clamored for Rocky to return to vintage form, forgetting that he of all people has never been one to look back.

At least, until now -- thanks to a new feature with GQ that finds him reviewing his best and worst looks from across the years. While some fans might lament the lack of musical content, it can't be denied that Rocky's fashion has been an important part of his identity, having sparked trends and associations with particular phases of his career. For the most part, he seems to enjoy the stroll down memory lane, even showing a welcome bit of self-deprecating humor as he reflects.

For those interesting in the collision between hip-hop and fashion, this is easily a must-watch. Interesting anecdotes arrive off the jump, as Rocky muses on his previous penchant for Pyrex. "Vergil had to change Pyrex cause of a cease and desist," he recalls. "I think the beaker company Pyrex was coming for that ass, so he had to do the wise thing. He consulted with us and was asking some opinions -- subsequently, everybody is walking around in Off-White."

"Coming up early in my career, you could only catch me in number 1 Jordans or number 4 Jordans," he remembers. "That's how you knew that was some uptown Harlem A$AP shit. It feels like now, those are the most popular two." When asked why he never collaborated with Nike, he jokingly states that "Nike sucks." "I think it's a battle between Puma, Converse, Adidas, and Nike," he adds. "I want to do all four, a sneaker for every brand."

Check out Rocky's full interview with GQ now, and be sure to keep an eye out for more news on the upcoming All $miles, which now features a confirmed appearance from Morrissey.