After months of speculation, we finally have confirmation that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are indeed an item. The two superstar artists have been photographed together in Barbados, New York City, Los Angeles, and other cities as they seemingly enjoyed each other's company. While neither of them has spoken up about their rumored relationship until today, A$AP Rocky finally confirmed that he's with Rih, calling her the "love of [his] life" in a new interview with GQ.

"The love of my life. My lady," he said when the interviewer mentioned Rihanna. He went on to explain that his relationship with her is solid. "[A relationship is] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."



Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Rocky revealed that he bonded with Rihanna over fashion, music, and more after taking a long tour across the United States, making stops in Memphis and several other cities as they drove from New York to Los Angeles.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rocky spoke about his new music and how he was "emotionally discouraged" about the charting position from his last commercial project, explaining that he doesn't think people got the album.

"It's all about the evolution," he said about his new album, which is tentatively titled All Smiles. "If I'm still doing the same shit with the same sounds and the same bars and the same visuals from years ago, what's the point? You got that catalog. You can go revisit that. [...] I just want to make some good music, that's all. I want to feel great about doing it, and I want people to feel great about hearing it." He called the album a "ghetto love tale" and said it was "way more mature" than some of his older work.

Read the full interview with A$AP Rocky at the link below and let us know what you think about his comments.

[via]