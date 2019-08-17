A$AP Ferg Taps Rico Nasty For "Butt Naked"

A$AP Ferg finally released a new body of work yesterday titled, Floor Seats. The rapper's new teasing a new project for a bit now and it's been a while since he dropped a project. Although it's a short EP, he did stack up the tracklist with some familiar names including some of the women who are killing the game right now. One woman who's absolutely been bodying everything in the past year in Rico Nasty. Ferg recruited her for one of the hottest records on the project titled, "Butt Naked."

Over a gritty electronic beat, Ferg and Rico Nasty go ham on their track "Butt Naked." It's a massive track with an eccentric and animated beat that suits both Rico and Ferg's style perfectly. Their bars are equally cartoonish as they serve up absurdly braggadocious bars.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby girl, you made it backstage

They still sellin' pussy on Backpage

In high school, I stayed with the bad grades

With the weed, I'm smokin' on grade A

