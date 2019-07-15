A$AP Ferg & MadeinTYO Get A Little Menacing On "Wam"

A$AP Ferg and MadeinTYO previously linked up for their single "Ned Flanders" and they've returned with a new anthem called "Wam." Ferg has been very active online as of late, promoting his new singles and advocating for his best friend's freedom as A$AP Rocky remains in a Swedish jail. Ferg and Mr Tokyo have solid chemistry in the studio so they decided to link up once again on a spacey new single.
"Wam" is officially on all streaming services, featuring a high-end heavy beat and a hook from Tokyo. The two artists get a little menacing in this one, calling out their rival rappers and stunting on anybody that isn't messing with the movement.
What do you think of this new track from A$AP Ferg and MadeinTYO? Will it stay in rotation for you?
Quotable Lyrics:
Everything up off the table, I'm starving
See a n***a bald, Steve Harvey
Going off the dome, no sharpie
Working out looking like a Barbie
Better not redbone like Cardi
You'll watch her get smoked, Bob Marley
This ain't no game, no Atari