A$AP Ferg & MadeinTYO Get A Little Menacing On "Wam"

A$AP Ferg and MadeinTYO previously linked up for their single "Ned Flanders" and they've returned with a new anthem called "Wam." Ferg has been very active online as of late, promoting his new singles and advocating for his best friend's freedom as A$AP Rocky remains in a Swedish jail. Ferg and Mr Tokyo have solid chemistry in the studio so they decided to link up once again on a spacey new single.

"Wam" is officially on all streaming services, featuring a high-end heavy beat and a hook from Tokyo. The two artists get a little menacing in this one, calling out their rival rappers and stunting on anybody that isn't messing with the movement.

What do you think of this new track from A$AP Ferg and MadeinTYO? Will it stay in rotation for you?

Quotable Lyrics:

Everything up off the table, I'm starving

See a n***a bald, Steve Harvey

Going off the dome, no sharpie

Working out looking like a Barbie

Better not redbone like Cardi

You'll watch her get smoked, Bob Marley

This ain't no game, no Atari