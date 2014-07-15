Yogi
- NewsYo Gotti Jumps On the Remix To Yogi's "Baby"Yo Gotti jumps on the remix to Yogi's "Baby" record.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsYogi, Maleek Berry, Kid Ink & Ray BLK Drop Dance Floor Killer "Baby"Los Angeles producer Yogi delivers the Afrobeats-inspired "Baby."By Devin Ch
- NewsMoney On My MindLondon producer Yogi calls on Juicy J & Alexander Lewis for his new single "Money On My Mind."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSIRIPusha T guests on another heavy track from "YOGI".By Trevor Smith
- NewsYogi & Skrillex Feat. Pusha T, Moody Good & TrollPhace "Burial" VideoPusha T guests in Yogi and Skrillex's new edit of "Burial". By Trevor Smith
- NewsHell Of A Night (Remix)Yogi flips Schoolboy Q's "Hell of A Night" into an EDM banger.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsChristian BaleListen to a hot new track from London-based artist Yogi.By Lloyd Jaffe