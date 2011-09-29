Vell
- NewsVell Feat. RJ "Change On Me" VideoPremiere!! Vell releases the video for his latest slapper "Change on Me."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsOut The WayVell gets assistance from G-Eazy on "Out The Way."VBy Rose Lilah
- Music VideosVell "How It Happened" VideoYG makes a guest appearance in Vell's new video for "How It Happened".By Trevor Smith
- NewsGone Too FarCop Vell's new project, "Gone Too Far."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosVell Feat. Doughboyz Cashout & E-40 "Bitch Nigga" VideoWatch Vell's new visuals for "Bitch Nigga" with Doughboyz Cashout and E-40.By Rose Lilah
- MixtapesStay Down To Come Up (Hosted By DJ Mustard & DJ Amen)Download Vell's debut mixtape "Stay Down To Come Up."By Rose Lilah
- NewsChildishVell calls on Ty Dollla $ign for his newest leak "Childish".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsVell "The Come Up" VideoWatch Vell's new music video for "The Come Up".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsD.O.A.HNHH Premieres the latest collabo from Oakland rapper Vell and DJ Mustard, "D.O.A."By Rose Lilah
- NewsNo FadesHNHH Premiere! New music from Vell and RJ of Pushaz Ink, "No Fades."By Rose Lilah
- NewsToo ShortCheck out Too Short, the latest track from Vell, featuring YG which dropped on Thursday, September 29th, 2011.By DJ Ill Will