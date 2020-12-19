Vedo
- MixtapesVedo Goes Through "Mood Swings" On New AlbumWith features from Chris Brown and Tink, the Michigan-born singer brings a classic-sounding R&B album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsChris Brown Joins Vedo On "Do You Mind" Single: StreamHappy New Music Friday!By Hayley Hynes
- NewsVedo Recruits Jacquees On The Love Ballad "For Me"The R&B duo united for the love song. By Madusa S.
- NewsYung Bleu Locks In With Vedo For "You Got It (Remix)"Vedo and Yung Bleu lock in for the remix.By Aron A.
- NewsYoung Dolph & Money Man Connect With Vedo On "You Got It"Young Dolph and Money Man slide through for the remix of Vedo's "You Got It."By Aron A.