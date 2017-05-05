Twelve'len
- NewsTwelve'Len Shares New Project "Sugar Hill Express"Twelve'len shares his new project, "Sugar Hill Express." By Aron A.
- NewsTwelve’Len Creates A Vibe On "LIARS [ACT I]"Miami melodist Twelve'Len prepares for his new EP with the melodic single "LIARS [ACT I]." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTwelve'len & Guapdad 4000 Team Up On "Thank The Gang (Remix)"Twelve'len & Guapdad 4000 join forces for the remix.By Aron A.
- Music VideosTwelve'Len Drops Off Visual For "Let's Stay"The singer honors his hometown in his vintage visual.By Erika Marie
- NewsTwelve'Len Honors His Friends On "Thank The Gang" SingleThe vintage visual features imagery from the singer's hometown.By Erika Marie
- NewsTwelve'Len Drops Summer Jam With Melancholic "Let's Stay"Listen to this drip from a Carol City kid.By Zaynab
- Music VideosTwelve'Len & J.K The Reaper Connect On "Heaven Is Only A Planet Away"Twelve'Len's "Heaven Is Only A Planet Away" is a sight to be behold.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTwelve'len Drops Off Soulful New Single "Gallery"Twelve'len drops off "Gallery." By Aron A.
- MixtapesTwelve'Len Gets Transparent on "SWIM" EPTwelve'Len comes through with "SWIM."By Milca P.
- NewsAlmost ThereAllan Kingdom joins rising Florida artist Twelve'Len on his new single "Almost There."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosTwelve'len Feat. Denzel Curry "Human Gods" VideoTwelve'Len & Denzel Curry enter God mode. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsHuman GodsTwelve'len & Denzel Curry celebrate mythology on "Human Gods." By Mitch Findlay