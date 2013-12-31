Tris J
- NewsRoseTris J returns today with another smooth record called "Rose."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRelaxListen to Tris J's latest release "Relax."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTris CaravelliChicago's Tris J drops off a new single & accompanying visual called "Tris Caravelli."By Kevin Goddard
- News1 Time 2 ManyTris J shares "2 Times Too Many".By Trevor Smith
- NewsThe BuddhaListen to Tris J's "The Buddha."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsPagerTris J drops a new one called "Pager".By Trevor Smith
- NewsGreen So GreenListen to Tris J's newest single "Green So Green".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMr. Telephone ManTris J makes his return with "Mr. Telephone Man."By Rose Lilah
- SongsGood Shit Talkin'Sir Michael Rocks and Tris J talk good shit over a Smoko Ono and Papi Beatz record.By Rose Lilah