Trapboy Freddy
- CrimeTrapboy Freddy Faces 10 Years After Pleading Guilty To Federal Gun ChargeThe rapper's case made national headlines after U.S. Marshals discovered a tiger cub in his home. By Aron A.
- NewsTrapboy Freddy & Hotboy Wes Join Forces On "Jump Out"Trapboy Freddy taps Hotboy Wes for his new single. By Aron A.
- NewsTrapboy Freddy Unveils New Project "Distractions"Trapboy Freddy taps Yella Beezy, Lakeyah, and more for his latest project. By Aron A.
- NewsTrapboy Freddy & Lakeyah Have A Smash With "Buss It Open"Trapboy Freddy and Lakeyah connect for their new banger, "Buss It Open." By Aron A.
- NewsTrapboy Freddy Drops Off His "Trackstar" RemixTrapboy Freddy takes on Mooski's viral hit.By Aron A.
- NewsTrapboy Freddy Revamps A Dallas Classic On "Oakcliff" Ft. Yella Beezy & MoreDallas, stand up. Trapboy Freddy revamps a regional classic with some help from Hotboy Star, Yella Beezy, Smurf Franklin, and Young Nino. By Aron A.
- NewsTrapboy Freddy Explains His Side Of The Story On "Hypocrite"Trapboy Freddy has come through with a new single "Hypocrite," airing out plenty of personal grievances in the process. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTrapboy Freddy Drops "Big Trap" Mixtape Featuring Young Dolph, 42 Dugg, & MoreDallas rapper Trapboy Freddy drops his new mixtape "Big Trap" with features from Young Dolph, 42 Dugg, Shy Glizzy, and Yella Beezy.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTrapboy Freddy & 42 Dugg Connect For "Sum Mo"Texas' Trapboy Freddy & Detroit's 42 Dugg have joined forces on bouncy new single "Sum Mo." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsYella Beezy & Trapboy Freddy Connect For "'I'm My Brother's Keeper"Yella Beezy & Trapboy Freddy link up for a new collaborative effort. By Aron A.
- NewsTrapboy Freddy & Yella Beezy Link Up For "Let Me Find Out"Trapboy Freddy joins forces with fellow Dallas rapper Yella Beezy to deliver "Let Me Find Out."By Lynn S.