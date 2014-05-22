Translee
- Music VideosTranslee And T.I. Touch Down With "Catch This Wave" VideoTranslee and T.I. share "Catch This Wave" clip.ByMilca P.2.4K Views
- NewsT.I. Joins Translee For "Catch This Wave"Listen to this southern jam.ByZaynab6.6K Views
- NewsTranslee Blesses The Hip Hop Game With "Freedom Summer" EPEnjoy the flavor, relevance, and flow. ByZaynab5.7K Views
- Music VideosTranslee Honors Those Who Came Before Us In "Freedom Summer" Music VideoWake up to "Freedom Summer."ByZaynab1.8K Views
- NewsTranslee "Hustle" Video"I need me a hustle right now."ByMilca P.103 Views
- NewsTranslee Feat. Bias The Black "Losers" VideoCheck out Translee's new video for "Losers" featuring Bias The Black.ByKevin Goddard127 Views
- Music VideosTranslee "Cold" VideoTranslee Premieres "COLD", his first single off "Cultur3 Junkie" with HotNewHipHop.ByMike De Leon147 Views
- NewsThe CityTranslee hits us with his new track, "The City".ByTrevor Smith361 Views