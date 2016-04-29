Tommy Genesis
Tommy Genesis Unveils New Project "goldilocks x"
Tommy Genesis Balls Out On "Cinderelly"
Tommy Genesis & Maliibu Miitch Link Up For "Rainbow" Remix
Tommy Genesis Drops Off New Track "I'm Yours"
Tommy Genesis Sets The Tone With "Rainbow"
Tommy Genesis Shares Self-Titled Debut Album
They Cum They Go
Tommy Genesis releases the new song "They Cum They Go."
Young Girl
Wes Period, Tommy Genesis & Ye Ali release the new single "Young Girl."