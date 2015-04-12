The Social Experiment
- NewsNoname, Chance The Rapper, & J. Cole's "Warm Enough" Remains A Gem From Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment's 2015 Album "Surf"Noname, Chance the Rapper, and J. Cole killed their collaboration on Donnie Trumpet and The Social Experiment's 2015 album "Surf."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsGimmie A CallTaylor Bennett has unearthed an unreleased gem from the SoX archives.By Trevor Smith
- NewsRememory (Ologist 4K Remix)The Ologist's rework of "Rememory" off "Surf" is goddamn smooth.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWanna Be CoolBig Sean, Jeremih & Kyle join Chance & The Social Experiment for "Wanna Be Cool." By Angus Walker
- NewsSURFDonnie Trumpet and The Social Experiment's "SURF" dropped last night, for free.By Rose Lilah
- NewsChance The Rapper "Sunday Candy" VideoChance the Rapper & The Social Experiment release the video/short film to "Sunday Candy". By Angus Walker