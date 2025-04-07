News
The Pharcyde
Songs
1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & The Pharcyde Are Bringing The Summer Vibes Early On "Timeless"
1999 WRITE THE FUTURE has done it again with another 90s era style collaboration, and this time it's with The Pharcyde.
By
Zachary Horvath
5 hrs ago
