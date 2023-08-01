That Chick Angel
- SongsThat Chick Angel's "One Margarita (Ladies Remix)" Features Sexyy Red, FendiDa Rappa, & Flo MilliThe original song has been all over TikTok lately, and this new remix is likely to garner the same attention.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsThat Chick Angel, CasaDi, & Steve Terrell's TikTok Hit "One Margarita" Gets Remixed By Saucy SantanaThe "margarita song" is all the craze on social media after Angel Moore turned bigoted pastor's condemnation into a twerking party jam. By Erika Marie