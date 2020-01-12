Street Bud
- TV"The Rap Game" Season 4 Stars: Where Are They Now?The youngins of ‘The Rap Game’ season 4 have diversified their portfolios since leaving the show.By Demi Phillips
- MusicStreet Bud Is The Latest Kid-Friendly Rap Star On His New Album "Back 2 The Lab"15-year-old Huncho Records signee Street Bud plans to follow in Quavo's footsteps of success with his debut Quality Control album "Back 2 The Lab."By Keenan Higgins
- NewsHuncho Records Signee, Street Bud, Drops New Song, "What's The Move"The 15-year-old signed to Quavo's label last year. By Noah C