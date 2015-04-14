Solo Lucci
- HNHH TVSolo Lucci Comes Through With The Heat For Latest HNHH Freestyle SessionSolo Lucci drops a dope verse for episode 38 of HNHH Freestyle Sessions.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosSolo Lucci Got "Foreign Money" In His New VideoHNHH Premiere - Solo Lucci drops off the video for "Foreign Lucci." By Aron A.
- NewsToo Damn FineStart your weekend right. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosSolo Lucci "Whip It" VideoPremiere: Solo Lucci shares the video for his new single, "Whip It".By Trevor Smith