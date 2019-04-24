Shakewell
- NewsShakewell, Ramirez & Mikey The Magician Share "Shameless Gorillas"End your weekend streaming on a high note with "Shameless Gorillas."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsShakewell Drops Off "5 Ways"Shakewell delivers his latest banger. By Aron A.
- NewsDiablo, Eliozie, & Shakewell Deliver High Energy "Killing" Ft. Terror ReidDiablo, Eliozie, Shakewell, and Terror Reid all joined forces on the deviously punching "Killing."By Lynn S.
- MixtapesFat Nick & Shakewell Team Up For Joint EP "Roommates"Fat Nick and Shakewell link up for Flexatelli for their new project. By Aron A.