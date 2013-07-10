ProbCause
- NewsThe Woods (Remix)Lil Dicky hops on the remix of ProbCause's dreamy track "The Woods."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsM.I.A.ProbCause and Saba link up for "M.I.A."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWAVES EPDownload ProbCause's recent EP "Waves."By Rose Lilah
- NewsProbCause "Chicago Style" VideoWatch the video for ProbCause's "Chicago Style."By Patrick Lyons
- SongsChicago StyleListen to ProbCause's "Chicago Style".By Trevor Smith
- NewsLSD (The Hood Internet Remix)The Hood Internet give ProbCause's Chance The Rapper-featured track "LSD" the remix treatment.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsProbCause Feat. Martin $ky "High Altitude" VideoWatch ProbCause Feat. Martin $ky "High Altitude" VideoBy Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesThree Course MealA standout cut from rising Chicagoan emcee ProbCause's "The Recipe Vol. 2" project, which is now available in our mixtape section. Go get it.By hnhh
- MixtapesThe Recipe Vol. 2The latest project from rising Chicagoan emcee ProbCause, featuring guest appearances from Martin $ky, Chance The Rapper, Psalm One, Legit, Action Bronson and more. "High Altitude", "LSD" and "Three Course Meal" are standouts, but the project as a whole is solid. If you dig, show further support at: probcause.bandcamp.com/album/the-recipe-volume-2-2By hnhh
- SongsLSDProbCause teams up with Chance The Rapper for "LSD" over a big beat from Drew Mantia. ProbCause's "The Recipe Vol. 2" drops on July 16th.By Rose Lilah