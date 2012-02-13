Planet Asia
- Music VideosApollo Brown & Planet Asia "The Aura" VideoApollo Brown and Planet Asia walk the desolate streets in "The Aura" video.By Aron A.
- NewsPanties In A JumbleDon't get your panties in a jumble. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPlanet Asia "Pump Fake" VideoYou can't handle Planet Asia's "Pump Fake."By hnhh
- NewsTwist OneListen to Planet Asia's "Twist One," produced by DJ Fresh. By Angus Walker
- Music VideosPlanet Asia Feat. Tzarizm "No Drama" VideoPlanet Asia drops a new video from his joint "No Drama" off his collab project with Tzarizm.By Bruce Smith
- NewsThe BarbarianListen to Planet Asia's new cut "The Barbarian."By hnhh
- NewsPlanet Asia "Listen" Video (Prod. By Gensu Dean)Watch Planet Asia "Listen" Video (Prod. By Gensu Dean)By hnhh
- SongsYou Go SlaviaPlanet Asia appear on Frank The Butcher's BAU "All Is Fair" with this record, produced by Frank & Paul Mighty.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThe Gods SpeakThe latest leak from Planet Asia's upcoming EP "High End Cloths", scheduled to drop via iTunes one September 10th.By hnhh
- NewsPlanet Asia Feat. Fashawn & Willie the Kid " Fuck Rappers" VideoExperience Planet Asia Feat. Fashawn & Willie the Kid " Fuck Rappers" Video, a new offering from Planet Asia, which was released on Friday, July 20th, 2012. By Rose Lilah
- NewsFuck RappersOff Planet Asia's upcoming album "Black Belt Theatre" dropping February 28thBy Rose Lilah