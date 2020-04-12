Ola Runt
- GossipGlokknine Stabbed In Prison Over Snitching Rumors, 1090 Jake Alleges1090 Jake thinks a Tweet by Ola Runt sparked the rumors.By Caroline Fisher
- NewsOla Runt Releases "Henchmen Crime Family: Life Of Sin"Ola Runt shares his latest project. By Aron A.
- NewsOla Runt Unleashes New Project "Atlanta's Most Wanted"Ola Runt is back with his latest project ft. Woo Da Savage, Lil Xan, and more. By Aron A.
- NewsOla Runt Delivers Straight Heat On New Track "Thanksgiving Massacre"Ola Runt is back with some menacing bars on his new single "Thanksgiving Massacre."By Alexander Cole
- NewsOla Runt Drops Off Brand New Project "Harder 2 Kill"Ola Runt is charged up on his new project "Harder 2 Kill" ft. Marlo & Woo Da Savage.By Aron A.
- NewsOla Runt Delivers Haunting "Wayne Perry" SingleOla Runt unleashes a menacing new banger, "Wayne Perry."By Aron A.
- NewsOla Runt Is In Flight Or Flight Mode On "Shoot Or Die"Ola Runt returns with even more new music.By Aron A.
- NewsOla Runt Drops "Beggin For A Body" Ft. Gucci Mane, Young ScooterGucci's latest protege returns with his latest project.By Aron A.
- NewsGucci Mane's Artist Ola Runt Drops Off "Dead Dock"Ola Runt is back with his latest single.By Aron A.
- NewsGucci Mane's New Artist Ola Runt Drops Off "Art Of Gang"The latest signee to 1017 is Ola Runt and he's getting ready to take off.By Aron A.