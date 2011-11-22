M.O.P
- NewsM.O.P Feat. Maino "Welcome 2 Brooklyn" VideoMaino guests in M.O.P's "Welcome 2 Brooklyn" video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsWelcome 2 BrooklynM.O.P and Maino share "Welcome 2 Brooklyn."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsM.O.P Feat. Busta Rhymes "Broad Daylight (187 Part 2)" VideoM.O.P. and Busta Rhymes share the "Broad Daylight (187 Part 2)" video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBroad DaylightM.O.P. and Busta Rhymes team up for "Broad Daylight."By Rose Lilah
- News187M.O.P. drop bars over a Tears For Fears sample on "187."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBack BlockM.O.P. and Uncle Murda team up over Boola production for "Back Block."By Rose Lilah
- SongsStreet Certified (CDQ)The CDQ of M.O.P.'s "Street Certified" with Mobb Deep.By Rose Lilah
- NewsStreet Certified [Tags]M.O.P. and Mobb Deep are street certified - but y'all already knew that.By hnhh
- NewsBack At ItOff M.O.P. "Sparta" Album Produced Entirely by The Snowgoons Out Now!!By DJ Ill Will