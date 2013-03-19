MeLo-X
- NewsFFFSListen to MeLo-X and Little Simz' "FFFS." By Angus Walker
- News9-5 KillaBump 9-5 Killa, the latest cut from MeLo-X featuring Beyonce on the assist. It was released on Thursday, January 9th, 2014.By hnhh
- NewsYONCÉ-XBump MeLo-X's new "YONCÉ-X" remix EP.By hnhh
- NewsBreak From Flatbush (PARTYNEXTDOOR Remix)Stream Break From Flatbush (PARTYNEXTDOOR Remix), the newest drop from MeLo-X. The cut was released on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2013.
By hnhh
- MusicRemember RememberGive Remember Remember a listen - it's a new offering from MeLo-X, featuring Cheri Coke. It was dropped on Tuesday, November 5th, 2013.By hnhh
- MixtapesGOD: WiFiThe latest instalment in East Flatbush emcee/producer MeLo-X's "GOD" EP series. Features include Elle Pierre, Lary, Little Simz and Killer Dude with production from Evil Needle, Sango, B EZE, D Bridge and MeLo himself. Enjoy.By hnhh
- MusicThe TruthA choice cut from rising Brooklyn emcee MeLo-X‘s "GOD: HiFi" EP, which is now available in our mixtape section. Go get it.By hnhh
- MixtapesGOD HiFiThe second instalment in rising Brooklyn emcee MeLo-X‘s ongoing three-part EP series. Features include Lil' Friday and Poppa Purp, and X handles many of the beats himself, with additional production from DEO of Sonnymoon, Tom Richman, Mstk and Unknown. The project was led by the AbJo-produced summer single "Mojitos And Little Dragon." Can you dig it?By hnhh
- MusicThe TruthThe lastest from MeLo-X finds him discussing recent police brutality in East Flatbush Brooklyn and the effect such corruption has on the community.By hnhh
- MusicMojitos & Little DragonThe latest from Brooklyn's MeLo-X, produced by Potholes Music’s AbJo. MeLo's "GOD: HiFi" is coming soon.By hnhh
- NewsGirls Love RihannaMeLo-X takes a note from Drake, and drops this track called "Girls Love Rihanna" which samples "Diamonds" and interpolates "Pour It Up".By Trevor Smith
- NewsHandle ItA new smooth jam from MeLo-XGive Handle It a spin - it's the latest release from MeLo-X, having dropped on Tuesday, March 19th, 2013.By Rose Lilah