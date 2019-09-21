Medhane
- MusicMedhane Keeps It Short-Yet-Soulful On New EP "Amethyst Of Morning"The project clocks in at just 22 minutes long, but the positive impression Medhane leaves on you with his new EP "Amethyst Of Morning" lasts way longer.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsMedhane Spits With Conviction On "I'm Deadass"Medhane came through with "I'm Deadass" on Tuesday, the lead single off his upcoming project, "Cold Water."By Lynn S.
- NewsBrooklyn Rapper, Medhane, Releases "Own Pace" ProjectAnother great project from Medhane.By Noah C
- NewsMedhane Teams Up With Mavi For New Single "Facta"A match made in Heaven.By Cole Blake
- NewsMedhane Asserts His Commitment To Staying On Track On "Always"Medhane releases another meditative track. By Noah C