Matt Martians
- MixtapesMatt Martians Shares New Album "The Last Party"The Internet's Matt Martians shares solo effort.By Milca P.
- SongsMatt Martians Debuts "Knock Knock" Track, Announces New ProjectMatt Martians shares breezy new single.By Milca P.
- NewsThe Drum Chord Theory [Album Stream]The Internet's Matt Martians releases his debut solo LP "The Drum Chord Theory."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMatt Martians Feat. Syd, Steve Lacy "Dent Jusay" VideoMatt Martians links up with Syd and Steve Lacy for "Dent Jusay"By hnhh
- NewsDiamond In Da RuffThe Internet's Matt Martians announces his solo debut with the release of a new track. By Trevor Smith