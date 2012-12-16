Masta Ace
- NewsMasta Ace & Marco Polo Link Up With Evidence & DJ Premier On "E.A.T."Fans of old school hip hop will appreciate the lyrical manipulation.By Erika Marie
- NewsMasta Ace & Marco Polo Honor "Breukelen" In New Video Featuring Smif-N-WessunMasto Ace & Marco Polo release a new video ahead of the release of their joint album, "A Breukelen Story."By hnhh
- NewsGlobetrotterListen to another bonus track from the "Long Hot Summer" reissue.By hnhh
- NewsGMO"GMO" is a bonus track of a new re-release of Masta Ace's classic album "A Long Hot Summer."By Danny Schwartz
- News4 MinutesOn this track Masta Ace gets together with Stricklin, and Wordsworth and Punchline which is off the "M3RRY XMAS" mixtape.By Jacob Lewis