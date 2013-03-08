Marco Polo
- NewsMasta Ace & Marco Polo Link Up With Evidence & DJ Premier On "E.A.T."Fans of old school hip hop will appreciate the lyrical manipulation.By Erika Marie
- NewsMasta Ace & Marco Polo Honor "Breukelen" In New Video Featuring Smif-N-WessunMasto Ace & Marco Polo release a new video ahead of the release of their joint album, "A Breukelen Story."By hnhh
- NewsEarrings OffRah Digga assists Marco Polo on "Earrings Off."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsJust Can't Win (Marco Polo Remix)Marco Polo remixes Lee Fields & The Expressions into R&B gold.By Lloyd Jaffe
- Music VideosMarco Polo Feat. The Doppelgangaz "R U Gonna Eat That" VideoWatch Marco Polo- R U Gonna Eat That Feat. The DoppelgangazBy Rose Lilah
- NewsWest Coast LoveHere's some real hip-hop for your Wednesday afternoon, folks. "West Coast Love" is the latest leak from Marco Polo's upcoming "Port Authority 2: The Director's Cut" album, featuring MC Eiht, King Tee and DJ Revolution. Hit the iTunes link to cop it.By hnhh
- NewsMarco Polo (Producer) Feat. Talib Kweli & DJ Premier "G.U.R.U." VideoWatch G.U.R.U.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAstonishingA huge posse cut from producer Marco Polo's upcoming "Port Authority 2" project, featuring rap veterans Large Professor, Inspectah Deck, O.C., Tragedy Khadafi and DJ Revolution. Click the iTunes link to cop it.By hnhh
- NewsMarco Polo Feat. Organized Konfusion "3-0-Clock " VideoWatch Marco Polo - 3-0-Clock Feat. Organized KonfusionBy hnhh
- News3-O-ClockA new single from veteran producer Marco Polo's upcoming "Port Authority 2: The Director’s Cut" project, featuring Pharoahe Monch and Prince Po, reunited as Organized Konfusion. Hit the iTunes link to cop it.By hnhh
- MixtapesCur$ed (What's Wrong Remix)Another standout cut from Marco Polo's "Newport Authority 2" mixtape, featuring the the God Emcee Rakim, also a Hip Hop forefather. As mentioned, the tape is now available in our mixtape section.By hnhh
- SongsStand Up (Remix)For the last leak off Marco Polo's upcoming "Newport Authority 2" mixtape, he creates a remix of Adrian Younge & The Delfonics’ "Stand Up" with added verses from Tragedy Khadafi and Lil Fame.By Rose Lilah
- NewsG.U.R.U.Marco Polo releases the first single off his upcoming project "PA2: The Director’s Cut" due out this summer. This one is on honor of the three-year anniversary of the passing of Gang Starr's G.U.R.U. A visual for the track will soon follow.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFame For PresidentMarco Polo continues to drop material with underground rappers for his upcoming project "Newport Authority 2." This one features M.O.P.'s Lil Fame.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWhat's WrongMarco Polo lets go this previously unheard record featuring Rakim, which was originally going to be on Rakim's "Seventh Seal" LP but didn't make it because of clearance issues. So instead, Marco is putting the track on his upcoming "Newport Authority 2" mixtape.By Rose Lilah