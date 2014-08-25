Madchild
- NewsMadchild "Night Time Kills" VideoPremiere!! Madchild shares the video for "Night Time Kill" from his new album "Silver Tongue Devil."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMadchild "Devils And Angels" VideoMadchild shares his latest video "Devils and Angels."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMadchild Feat. Demrick "Slayer" VideoMadchild and Demrick share a video for "Slayer."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDevils And AngelsMadchild drops the Evidence-produced "Devils and Angels." By Angus Walker
- NewsMadchild Feat. Demrick "Mental" VideoMadchild drops the video for his Demrick assisted track "Mental". By Bruce Smith
- NewsZeroMadchild continues to roll out new music for the fans.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsMadchild "Tom Cruise" VideoMadchild goes digital his "Tom Cruise" video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsOn OneListen to Madchild's newest leak "On One".By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosMadchild "Amadeus" VideoWatch Madchild's new music video for "Amadeus."By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosMadchild "Never Die" VideoHNHH Premieres a new set of visuals from Madchild for "Never Die."By Rose Lilah
- NewsJuniorHNHH Premiere! Listen to music from Madchild and MC Verses "Junior."By Rose Lilah