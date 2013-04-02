Louie V Gutta
- MixtapesNew LegendDownload a new tape from Louie V Gutta.ByLloyd Jaffe19.1K Views
- NewsGrindin (Freestyle)Louie V Gutta remixes Lil Wayne's "Grindin."ByLloyd Jaffe200 Views
- NewsIt Kills Me (Louis V Tribute)Louie V Gutta dedicates a track to the late Lil Snupe.ByTrevor Smith406 Views
- News0-100 (Freestyle) (Meek Mill Diss)Louie V Gutta takes aim at Meek Mill.ByLloyd Jaffe488 Views
- NewsWorth The WaitNew Mixtape from Meek Mill's Dreamchaser Record's stableByDJ Ill Will5.9K Views
- NewsKill The StreetsDreamchaser Record's Louie V brings along labelmate Snupe for this joint off "Worth The Wait" MixtapeByDJ Ill Will212 Views
- NewsCoolinOff "Worth The Wait" Mixtape Out Now!ByDJ Ill Will206 Views
- NewsSuper Fucking CoolMeek Mill jumps on Louie V Gutta's latest offering "Super Fucking Cool", which can be found off Louie's upcoming mixtape "Worth The Wait".ByKevin Goddard296 Views